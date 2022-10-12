News you can trust since 1873
Predicted Hearts XI v Fiorentina – with changes in defence and midfield

Hearts take on Fiorentina in matchday 4 of the Europa Conference League on Thursday, the Group A fixture presenting manager Robbie Neilson with big decisions in terms of team selection and tactical approach.

By Phil Johnson
2 hours ago
Updated 12th Oct 2022, 6:37pm

Hearts will have learned a lot after last week’s chastening 3-0 defeat by the Serie A side in Edinburgh, but they are also well aware of the need to pick up points in Florence or Istanbul to maintain any realistic hope of finishing second in the group and qualifying for the knockout phase. Lewis Neilson is suspended, ruling him out along with long-term injury victims Craig Halkett, Kye Rowles, Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime. This is the team we believe the Hearts boss will go with...

1. GK – CRAIG GORDON

Club captain and Scotland No 1is in for a busy night.

2. RD – NATHANIEL ATKINSON

Australian international right-back impressed on his return to the team against Kilmarnock and will retain his place.

3. LD – ALEX COCHRANE

Consistent performer who has cemeneted his place in the team.

4. DRC – MICHAEL SMITH

Experienced defender is expected to partner Kingsley in central defence ... if he is fit enough.

