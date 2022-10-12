Predicted Hearts XI v Fiorentina – with changes in defence and midfield

Hearts will have learned a lot after last week’s chastening 3-0 defeat by the Serie A side in Edinburgh, but they are also well aware of the need to pick up points in Florence or Istanbul to maintain any realistic hope of finishing second in the group and qualifying for the knockout phase. Lewis Neilson is suspended, ruling him out along with long-term injury victims Craig Halkett, Kye Rowles, Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime. This is the team we believe the Hearts boss will go with...