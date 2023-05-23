News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sophie Ellis-Bextor eyed for Eurovision 2024
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning
Hearts predicted XIHearts predicted XI
Hearts predicted XI

Predicted Hearts XI v Rangers – with one key change for trip to Ibrox

Hearts travel to Ibrox for a crunch Scottish Premiership clash against Rangers on Wednesday, with one point or three a must if they are to retain hopes of overhauling the Dons in the race for third place.
Phil Johnson
By Phil Johnson
Published 23rd May 2023, 15:58 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 16:10 BST

Aberdeen hold a two-point advantage but with only two games left time is running out for Hearts. Steven Naismith could alter his shape but is likely to go with the same 4-4-1-1 system which he has used in recent games. Although Hearts need to get something from the game, a slightly more conservative approach is expected against a Rangers team expected to dominate the ball on their own turf. This is the line-up we reckon the interim manager will go with...

Will start in goal.

1. GK – ZANDER CLARK

Will start in goal. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Has better defensive attributes than Atkinson and that will be important at Ibrox

2. RB – James Hill

Has better defensive attributes than Atkinson and that will be important at Ibrox Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

Photo Sales
A certain starter

3. LB – ALEX COCHRANE

A certain starter Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Has a decent partnership with Kye Rowles.

4. CB – TOBY SIBBICK

Has a decent partnership with Kye Rowles. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:RangersIbroxScottish PremiershipAberdeen