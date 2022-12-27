News you can trust since 1873
Hearts predicted XI

Predicted Hearts XI v St Johnstone – with changes in defence and midfield

Hearts take on St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park in their final match of 2022 and Robbie Neilson has more injury problems to contend with and an Edinburgh against Hibs on Monday to take on account.

By Phil Johnson
43 minutes ago
Updated 27th Dec 2022, 7:03pm

Captain Craig Gordon out for the rest of the season with a double leg break. Craig Halkett has a knee problem and Stephen Kingsley a head knock. Those are added to longer-term absentees including Liam Boyce, Beni Baningime and Gary Mackay-Steven.

This is the team we believe the Hearts boss will go with...

1. GK – Zander Clark

Goalkeeper's first competitive start since May and for hearts comes against his former club

2. RM – NATHANIEL ATKINSON

Australian international will come in to rest Michael Smith and protect him for the derby

3. ML – ANDY HALLIDAY

Mr Versatile will retain his place on the left of a midfield 4

4. RCD – TOBY SIBBICK

Englishman found his form before the World Cup break and finds himself back in the team after another injury to Craig Halkett

