Predicted Hearts XI v St Johnstone – with changes in defence and midfield
Hearts take on St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park in their final match of 2022 and Robbie Neilson has more injury problems to contend with and an Edinburgh against Hibs on Monday to take on account.
Captain Craig Gordon out for the rest of the season with a double leg break. Craig Halkett has a knee problem and Stephen Kingsley a head knock. Those are added to longer-term absentees including Liam Boyce, Beni Baningime and Gary Mackay-Steven.
This is the team we believe the Hearts boss will go with...
