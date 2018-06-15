Premiership fixtures announced: Hearts start with trip to Hamilton

Have your say

Hearts will begin their Ladbrokes Premiership campaign with a trip to face Hamilton Academical.

Hearts make the trip to Hamilton for the season opener. Picture: SNS/Rob Casey

Craig Levein’s men will travel to the SuperSeal Stadium on 4 August as the 2018/2019 season gets underway.

A week later, Hearts welcome Celtic to Tynecastle Park for the first home game before a trip to Kilmarnock. Home games against Premiership new boys St Mirren and Livingston sandwich a trip to Fir Park to round off the first six games of the campaign.

The first derby of the season is a midweek fixture set for Halloween, as Hibs make the trip to Tynecastle. The return fixture will see Hearts travel to Easter Road on Saturday 29 December. The final pre-split fixture is on 6 April in Gorgie.

The Boxing Day fixture sees Hearts face Hamilton at Tynecastle, while on 1 December, Steven Gerrard brings his Rangers team to Gorgie.

Dundee are the visitors to Gorgie for the first league game of 2019 on 23 January.

Hearts have a hectic pre-season schedule with five fixtures in Scotland, starting with Arbroath on 3 July. They get their Betfred Cup campaign underway with a trip to Highland League side Cove Rangers on 18 July.

4/8/18 - Hamilton Academical (A)

11/8/18 - Celtic (H)

25/8/18 - Kilmarnock (A)

1/9/18 - St Mirren (H)

15/9/18 - Motherwell (A)

22/9/18 - Livingston (H)

29/9/18 - St Johnstone (H)

6/10/18 - Rangers (A)

20/10/18 - Aberdeen (H)

27/10/18 - Dundee (A)

31/10/18 - Hibernian (H)

3/11/18 - Celtic (A)

10/11/18 - Kilmarnock (H)

24/11/18 - St Mirren 3pm (A)

1/12/18 - Rangers (H)

5/12/18 - St Johnstone (A)

8/12/18 - Motherwell 3pm H)

15/12/18 - Livingston (A)

22/12/18 - Aberdeen (A)

26/12/18 - Hamilton Academical (H)

29/12/18 - Hibernian (A)

23/1/19 - Dundee (H)

26/1/18 - St Johnstone (H)

2/2/19 - Kilmarnock (A)

6/2/19 - Livingston (H)

16/2/19 - Motherwell (A)

23/2/19 - St Mirren (H)

27/2/19 - Celtic (H)

9/3/19 - Dundee (A)

16/3/19 - Hamilton Academical (A)

30/3/19 - Aberdeen (H)

3/4/19 - Rangers (A)

6/4/19 - Hibernian (H)

Post-split fixtures:

20/4/19 - 34

27/4/19 - 35

4/5/19 - 36

11/5/19 - 37

18/5/19 - 38

Dates and times are subject to change.

