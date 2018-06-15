Premiership fixtures announced: Hearts start with trip to Hamilton

Hearts will begin their Ladbrokes Premiership campaign with a trip to face Hamilton Academical.
Craig Levein’s men will travel to the SuperSeal Stadium on 4 August as the 2018/2019 season gets underway.
A week later, Hearts welcome Celtic to Tynecastle Park for the first home game before a trip to Kilmarnock. Home games against Premiership new boys St Mirren and Livingston sandwich a trip to Fir Park to round off the first six games of the campaign.
The first derby of the season is a midweek fixture set for Halloween, as Hibs make the trip to Tynecastle. The return fixture will see Hearts travel to Easter Road on Saturday 29 December. The final pre-split fixture is on 6 April in Gorgie.
The Boxing Day fixture sees Hearts face Hamilton at Tynecastle, while on 1 December, Steven Gerrard brings his Rangers team to Gorgie.
Dundee are the visitors to Gorgie for the first league game of 2019 on 23 January.
Hearts have a hectic pre-season schedule with five fixtures in Scotland, starting with Arbroath on 3 July. They get their Betfred Cup campaign underway with a trip to Highland League side Cove Rangers on 18 July.
4/8/18 - Hamilton Academical (A)
11/8/18 - Celtic (H)
25/8/18 - Kilmarnock (A)
1/9/18 - St Mirren (H)
15/9/18 - Motherwell (A)
22/9/18 - Livingston (H)
29/9/18 - St Johnstone (H)
6/10/18 - Rangers (A)
20/10/18 - Aberdeen (H)
27/10/18 - Dundee (A)
31/10/18 - Hibernian (H)
3/11/18 - Celtic (A)
10/11/18 - Kilmarnock (H)
24/11/18 - St Mirren 3pm (A)
1/12/18 - Rangers (H)
5/12/18 - St Johnstone (A)
8/12/18 - Motherwell 3pm H)
15/12/18 - Livingston (A)
22/12/18 - Aberdeen (A)
26/12/18 - Hamilton Academical (H)
29/12/18 - Hibernian (A)
23/1/19 - Dundee (H)
26/1/18 - St Johnstone (H)
2/2/19 - Kilmarnock (A)
6/2/19 - Livingston (H)
16/2/19 - Motherwell (A)
23/2/19 - St Mirren (H)
27/2/19 - Celtic (H)
9/3/19 - Dundee (A)
16/3/19 - Hamilton Academical (A)
30/3/19 - Aberdeen (H)
3/4/19 - Rangers (A)
6/4/19 - Hibernian (H)
Post-split fixtures:
20/4/19 - 34
27/4/19 - 35
4/5/19 - 36
11/5/19 - 37
18/5/19 - 38
Dates and times are subject to change.
