Prince Buaben finds new club after Hearts exit

Have your say

Former Hearts midfielder Prince Buaben has signed a short-term contract with Championship club Falkirk.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

The 30-year-old penned a deal until January after taking his time to find a new team following his release from Hearts at the end of last season.

The Ghanaian made over 100 appearances for the Tynecastle and helped them win the 2014/15 Scottish Championship crown.

He has previously played for Dundee United, Carlisle United, Watford and Partick Thistle.

Falkirk manager Ray McKinnon said: “I am really pleased to welcome Prince to our squad. It is another boost for us following Saturday’s victory.

“We have been open in the fact that we were looking at potential free agents and Prince is a player that we have had in our thoughts for some time now.

“His experience and pedigree speaks for himself and I know he will make a positive impact on our squad.”