Pune City offer manager's job to Hearts coach Austin MacPhee

Hearts assistant coach Austin MacPhee will decide his future over the weekend after being formally offered the manager's job at Indian Super League club Pune City.



The 38-year-old held talks with Pune City officials and impressed sufficiently to be offered the position - which carries a lucrative six-figure salary. He will take time to mull over his decision and may not make a final call until the start of next week.

Pune noted MacPhee's ability during a recent visit to India for a coaching seminar and believe he could be the man to help them realise their ambitions. They contacted Hearts asking for permission to speak to him, which the Edinburgh club granted.

The Evening News has learned that Pune will pay a compensation fee to Hearts for MacPhee should he decide to head to Asia. Also a part-time assistant coach with Northern Ireland, he is not actively seeking a way out of Tynecastle but is keen to take the step into management one day.