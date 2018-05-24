Quartet of Hearts and Hibs stars in Premiership team of the year

Four Hearts and Hibs stars have made the SPFL’s Ladbrokes Premiership team of the season.

Hearts captain and centre-back Christophe Berra and goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin join Hibs’ midfield duo John McGinn and Dylan McGeouch in the XI.

Berra was voted Hearts player and players’ player of the year in April for his influence and leadership in the middle of the defence in what was a trying season for the Gorgie club. Few player defended the box better than the 33-year-old.

McLaughlin impressed between the sticks, making more saves in the league than any other goalkeeper. His assuredness was a huge boost to the team, and he played a key role in helping break a club record for consecutive clean sheets with eight in all competitions.

McGinn and McGeouch were substantial in Hibs’ excellent return to the top-flight as the club played some of the best football in the league.

The former, who appeared in the Championship team of the year last season, was all-action, making big contributions in both the attacking and defensive phases of play. No player made more passes into the final third, while he was high up in dribbles and shots. Teams knew the danger he possessed with McGinn being the most fouled in the league.

McGeouch’s influence came deeper. His intelligence in and out of possession and slick use of the ball helped Hibs play attractive football and made the team a danger on the counter-attack. His form was good enough to earn him a call-up to the Scotland national team.

The Premiership team of the season: Jon McLaughlin (Hearts); James Tavernier (Rangers), Christophe Berra (Hearts), Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Kieran Tierney (Hibs); James Forrest (Celtic), John McGinn (Hibs), Scott Brown (Celtic), Dylan McGeouch (Hibs), Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock); Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock)

