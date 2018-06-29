Quiz: Can you name the former Hearts player by his Wikipedia team list?

How well do you know former Hearts players by the teams they played for before and after their spell in Gorgie?
Tynecastle has been a hive of activity this summer as Craig Levein rebuilds his Hearts squad with ten players arriving at the club so far.
Hearts have been very active across the transfer windows since exiting administration. It is nothing new for the club with many summers during the 2000s bringing change in the playing personnel.
There have been a number of hits as well those who have disappointed, and it can be tricky to keep up with all the former players who have turned out for the club, whether they made countless appearances or only a handful.
Take our quiz to test your knowledge.
