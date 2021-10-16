Rangers 1-1 Hearts RECAP: Craig Halkett goal earns last-gasp draw at Ibrox as visitors remain unbeaten
All the action from Ibrox Stadium as it happened as Robbie Neilson’s men kept up their unbeaten start to the league season.
- 1st verus 2nd in cinch Premership
- Hearts hold unbeaten record
- Neilson’s men go top with victory
Full-time
It’s all over at Ibrox as Hearts come from a goal down to earn a point against the reigning champions. The visitors were knocking on the door for the last 30 minutes and finally found their way through.
Halkett goal
It’s a major error from McGregor who comes for a corner and doesn’t get enough on it, allowing Halkett to squeeze a header in at the back post.
GOAL FOR HEARTS
It’s a 90th minute equaliser at Ibrox!!!! Craig Halkett!!!
87th minute
Kingsley and Bacuna are both booked for a skirmish at the touch-line. Hearts wanted a stronger punishment for the Rangers man, who raised his hand to the throat of Kingsley. Hearts boss Robbie Neilson is sent off for his protests.
84th minute
Another huge chance for Rangers as Morelos is unable to get a point-blank range finish on target after being set up by Roofe.
At the other end, Gnanduillet forces McGregor into a low save.
Hearts make their final change with Mackay-Steven replacing McKay.
Gordon makes another save, this time from a Goldson header.
Hearts survive as Roofe is slipped in behind the defence. Gordon just gets enough on the finish to divert it onto the post.
Forgot to report this earlier. It was actually Cochrane who was booked in the first half, not Devlin, though he has since been cautioned by the official.
Gnanduillet replaces Cochrane. This may see McKay going to wing-back.