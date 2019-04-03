Rangers 3 - 0 Hearts: How the Hearts players rated

Have your say

Marks out of ten for every Hearts player following the 3-0 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox.

Zdenek Zlamal: Made some decent stops to prevent a heavier defeat. Kicking was a bit suspect at times. 7

Jamie Brandon: Was willing to get forward when Hearts did break and didn’t looked overawed by the occasion in what was just his fifth appearance of the season. Hit post in final minute. 6

Conor Shaughnessy: A difficult opening 15 minutes for the on-loan Leeds defender but grew in confidence as the match wore on. 7

Christophe Berra: Saw a couple of first-half headers saved by Allan McGregor but struggled to keep the Rangers attacking line at bay. 6

John Souttar: Marking was poor for the home side’s third goal just after half-time but battled hard until the end. 6

Marcus Godinho: Found himself starting in the left full-back position before being switched to the right. Replaced by Burns. 5

Peter Haring: Tried to get his foot on the ball and make things happen but just wasn’t his night. 6

Oliver Bozanic: Carried a threat with some pinpoint crosses into the Rangers penalty area and wasn’t afraid to get stuck in. 7

Arnaud Djoum: Anonymous display from the Cameroonian who was completely snuffed out in the midfield. Replaced by Lee. 5

Sean Clare: Similar to team-mate Djoum, struggled to get a foothold in the game and spent more time tracking back as Rangers poured forward. 6

Craig Wighton: Handed the unenviable task of playing as a lone striker and barely had a sniff. 5

Substitutes:

Bobby Burns: Brought on to shore up the Hearts defence with 20 to go. 4

Aidan Keena: Tried to use his physical presence but game was long gone. 4

Olly Lee: Worked hard to make things happen despite coming on at 3-0 down. 4