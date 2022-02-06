Rangers 5-0 Hearts: Jambos can't contain Rangers but European cushion remains intact

A reaction was guaranteed and so it transpired, yet those in maroon perhaps left Glasgow wondering how this match ran away from them so quickly. They weren’t especially outplayed or outfought in the first half and created enough to trouble their hosts. A ruthless second-half Rangers display put clear daylight between the teams.

Alfredo Morelos’ return from international duty was marked with a double, with Scott Arfield plus substitutes Glen Kamara and Fashion Sakala adding extra shine to the final score. Rangers held a one-goal interval deficit and Hearts realistically needed to score next. When Morelos struck again on 64 minutes, there was no way back.

Half-time substitute Ellis Simms showed plenty promise for the visitors at the start of the second period during their best spell. They had been slightly hesitant in final third but their pressing game caused some uncertainty within the home rearguard.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts forward Liam Boyce found himself out of luck against Rangers.

Rangers, however, remained patient knowing a second goal would give them total control. Kamara’s third, Arfield’s fourth and Sakala’s fifth only compounded the misery for travelling fans tucked into the corner of Ibrox.

As Rangers stayed within a point of Premiership leaders Celtic, Hearts’ consolation was that none of their European rivals had gained any ground over the weekend. Defeats for Motherwell and Hibs helped maintain a ten-point cushion for the league’s third-placed side.

John Souttar wasn’t fit for Hearts while Rangers welcomed Morelos back and left high-profile new recruit Aaron Ramsey on the substitutes’ bench. After a midweek trouncing at Celtic Park, the onus was on the home team to earn three points.

Hearts arrived seeking to prove that recent close contests with Celtic and Rangers were no coincidence as they aim to encroach upon the Premiership’s top two. Conceding inside 11 minutes didn’t help their cause, Morelos requiring only one touch inside the six-yard area to convert Ryan Kent's inviting cross.

The winger should have doubled the advantage 12 minutes later after combining with Morelos down the left. Hearts’ right was under increasing pressure with Kent causing wing-back Nathaniel Atkinson frequent problems.

Yet Atkinson was on the end of the first of two opportunities for the visitors after half-time. The Australian sprinted towards the back post for Stephen Kingsley’s deep delivery, his effort rolling wide of the opposite upright. Then Cammy Devlin’s attempted lob bounced past the post following Calvin Bassey’s short headed backpass.

The willing runs of Simms afforded Hearts greater impetus and chances were emerging. Just as they sensed a potential equaliser, Morelos struck again. The Colombian gained a fortunate ricochet off Stephen Kingsley to dispatch a clinical finish high into the net.

Gordon denied Morelos a hat-trick moments later before Kamara scampered through to stroke home the third and put this game beyond doubt. Arfield and Sakala showed composure to score the fourth and fifth respectively on a day those connected with Tynecastle will want to forget.

Rangers (4-3-3): McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey; Jack (Kamara 68), Lundstram (Davis 85); Arfield (Ramsey 76), Aribo (Sakala 76), Kent (Diallo 85); Morelos.

Hearts (3-4-3): Gordon; Moore, Sibbick, Kingsley; Atkinson (Haring 73), Devlin (Woodburn 73), Baningime (Ginnelly 73), Cochrane; McEneff (Simms 46), McKay, Boyce (Halliday 78).

Referee: Willie Collum.

Attendance: 49,708.

Message from the editor