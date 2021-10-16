Rangers v Hearts LIVE: Updates, analysis and reaction from top-of-the-table encounter

All the action from Ibrox Stadium as it happens as Robbie Neilson’s men go in search of a victory which will put them top of the table.

By Craig Fowler
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 1:32 pm
Updated Saturday, 16th October 2021, 2:04 pm
Alfredo Morelos and Craig Halkett in action the last time Hearts travelled to Ibrox in December 2019. Picture: SNS

Scroll down for the latest updates.

Rangers v Hearts LIVE: Updates from Ibrox Stadium

Last updated: Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 15:12

  • 1st verus 2nd in cinch Premership
  • Hearts hold unbeaten record
  • Neilson’s men go top with victory
Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 15:12

11 min

It’s a feisty encounter in the early going as Devlin clashes with Hagi before Boyce draws the ire of the Ibrox crowd for trodding on the foot of Tavernier.

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 15:07

7 min

A nice move from Rangers releases Hagi for a shot from the edge of the area. He doesn’t quite catch it right and it’s an easy save for Gordon.

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 15:05

5 min

Strong save from Gordon after Wright has a pop from the edge of the area. Morelos follows it up but it’s deflected for a corner, which Hearts are able to clear.

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 15:02

Kick-off

The match is underway at Ibrox.

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 14:03

Rangers team

Not a lot of variation from the hosts either as they go with just one change themselves from the victory over Hibs as the club captain returns to the starting XI:

Allan McGregor

James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic

Joe Aribo, John Lundstram, Glen Kamara

Ianis Hagi, Alfredo Morelos, Scott Wright

Subs: Jon McLaughlin, Calvin Bassey, Steven Davis, Nathan Patterson, Kemar Roofe, Juninho Bacuna, Fashion Sakala

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 13:57

Team news

It’s just one change for Hearts from the 2-0 victory over Motherwell a fortnight ago as John Souttar returns to the starting XI:

Craig Gordon

John Souttar, Craig Halkett, Stephen Kingsley

Michael Smith, Cammy Devlin, Beni Baningime, Alex Cochrane

Barrie McKay, Liam Boyce, Ben Woodburn

Subs: Ross Stewart, Peter Haring, Taylor Moore, Andy Halliday, Armand Gnanduillet, Josh Ginnelly, Gary Mackay-Steven

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 13:25

Welcome!

We’ll be providing updates of all the action as it happens from today’s crunch clash between Rangers and Hearts. Stick with us throughout the 90 minutes to keep yourself clued up on all the action. Team news coming up shortly.

