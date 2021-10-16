Rangers v Hearts LIVE: Updates, analysis and reaction from top-of-the-table encounter
All the action from Ibrox Stadium as it happens as Robbie Neilson’s men go in search of a victory which will put them top of the table.
Scroll down for the latest updates.
Rangers v Hearts LIVE: Updates from Ibrox Stadium
Last updated: Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 15:12
- 1st verus 2nd in cinch Premership
- Hearts hold unbeaten record
- Neilson’s men go top with victory
It’s a feisty encounter in the early going as Devlin clashes with Hagi before Boyce draws the ire of the Ibrox crowd for trodding on the foot of Tavernier.
A nice move from Rangers releases Hagi for a shot from the edge of the area. He doesn’t quite catch it right and it’s an easy save for Gordon.
Strong save from Gordon after Wright has a pop from the edge of the area. Morelos follows it up but it’s deflected for a corner, which Hearts are able to clear.
The match is underway at Ibrox.
Rangers team
Not a lot of variation from the hosts either as they go with just one change themselves from the victory over Hibs as the club captain returns to the starting XI:
Allan McGregor
James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic
Joe Aribo, John Lundstram, Glen Kamara
Ianis Hagi, Alfredo Morelos, Scott Wright
Subs: Jon McLaughlin, Calvin Bassey, Steven Davis, Nathan Patterson, Kemar Roofe, Juninho Bacuna, Fashion Sakala
Team news
It’s just one change for Hearts from the 2-0 victory over Motherwell a fortnight ago as John Souttar returns to the starting XI:
Craig Gordon
John Souttar, Craig Halkett, Stephen Kingsley
Michael Smith, Cammy Devlin, Beni Baningime, Alex Cochrane
Barrie McKay, Liam Boyce, Ben Woodburn
Subs: Ross Stewart, Peter Haring, Taylor Moore, Andy Halliday, Armand Gnanduillet, Josh Ginnelly, Gary Mackay-Steven
We’ll be providing updates of all the action as it happens from today’s crunch clash between Rangers and Hearts. Stick with us throughout the 90 minutes to keep yourself clued up on all the action. Team news coming up shortly.