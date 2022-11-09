Rangers v Hearts: TV channel; kick-off time; team news; form guide; odds

Match details

Who: Rangers v Hearts. What: cinch Scottish Premiership. Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. When: Wednesday, November 9. Kick-off 7.45pm. Officials: John Beatonis in charge, with Graeme Stewart and David Roome assisting him. David Munro will take on responsibility for VAR.

TV info

Hearts take on Rangers at Ibrox tonight. Picture: Alan Harvey / SNS

The match is not being shown live on Sky, but highlights will be shown on BBC Scotland's Sportscene from 11.30pm. Rangers have made this game available as a pay per view view on Rangers TV, costing £9.99. Emma Dodds will host the coverage and be joined by Alan Hutton and Neil McCann.

Team news

Hearts are without suspended midfielder Jorge Grant after his appeal against his red card at the weekend was rejected. Craig Halkett won’t be risked, while Peter Haring, Stephen Kingsley and Stephen Humphrys remain sidelined. Kye Rowles could come in after his five-minute run-out against Motherwell on Saturday.

Rangers forward Fashion Sakala has been ruled out until after the World Cup after suffering a minor injury. Alex Lowry is fit but has not been included in the squad. Giovanni van Bronckhorst has a lengthy injury list ahead. Ridvan Yilmaz, Kemar Roofe, Ryan Jack, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander and John Souttar are out as is midfielder Ianis Hagi, with attacker Tom Lawrence also sidelined.

Form guide

After an up-and-down season punctuated by injury problems, Hearts have hit form with wins in their last two league matches and Robbie Neilson will perhaps feel there is no better time for his side to be playing against a Rangers team in dire straits. The hosts are seven points behind Celtic and can't afford to lose any more ground in the title race. Fans made their frustrations clear as they confronted the players following the defeat to St Johnstone last weekend, piling the pressure on manager Van Bronckhorst.

Head-to-head

Hearts picked up a point at Ibrox thanks to a late Craig Halkett goal a year ago, but their last victory away to Rangers was in August 2014 when both teams were in the Championship, Danny Wilson and Osman Sow on target for Hearts. Since then there have been 10 Rangers wins and two draws in league games between the teams at Ibrox.

Rangers have lost just one of their last 27 top-flight home games against Hearts, winning 20 and drawing six. Hearts have only won one of their last 17 Premiership games against Rangers, drawing three and losing 13. The last four have been defeats by a margin of at least two goals.

Manager thoughts

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson said: “When you go to Ibrox it’s always a tough game, it does not matter if you have won ten in a row or lost a couple of games. It’s a difficult place to go, good players. Yes, they lost at the weekend there but they bounce back regularly throughout the season. We’ve got an idea about what we’d like to do and what our gameplan entails.”

Rangers manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst said: “Of course I can turn it around, otherwise, I am not sitting here. Anything can change in football we saw that last season, we had a six-point lead and it changed by the end of the season. It's football, you have difficult moments during the season and you have to come out of it as quickly and get points. But there are a lot of games to be played, a lot of points to be won but the most important thing is for us to win the game.”

Bookies’ odds

