Ratings out of 10 for every Hearts player who featured against Aberdeen

By Phil Johnson
22 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2022, 5:49pm

GK – CRAIG GORDON 7/10

Pulled off a huge saves either side half time to deny Duk, the first after Toby Sibbick’s error. Couldn’t be faulted for either goal.

ANDY HALLIDAY 6

Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart holds off Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland. Picture: Mark Scates / SNS

Started at left-back but limped off in the 10th minute with an Achillies injury after an awkward collision on the left touchline.

CD – TOBY SIBBICK 5

OK at times, but lack of confidence and game time apparent in three or four shaky defensive moments which could have been costly.

LCD – STEPHEN KINGSLEY 6

Far more comfortable back in his natural position in a back three, allowing him to step forward out of defence. Decent shift.

LM – ALEX COCHRANE 6

Glaring miss from Humphrys’ square ball six yards out was difficult to fathom. But also laid one on a plate for Shankland.

CM – KIO 6

Solid first half alongside Snodgrass, breaking up play and doing the simple things well. Booked for a foul on Dons dangerman Duk.

CM – ROBERT SNODGRASS 7

Controlled the game in an excellent first half, but tired in the second as Aberdeen gradually got the upper hand. Booked for pulling back Barron.

RM – ALAN FORREST 5

A case of needs must, he had to play in a deeper wing-back role which doesn’t suit his attacking style. Plenty endeavour, but little impact.

AMC – BARRIE MCKAY 6

Got himself into good areas in a free role behind the front two. Touch and passing was good, but much-needed killer moment didn’t materialse.

ST – LAWRENCE SHANKLAND 6

Came close just before half time with a delightful lob, well saved by Kelle Roos. Should have done better at near post from Cochrane’s low cross.

ST – STEPHEN HUMPHRYS 7

The most threatening player in attack for Hearts. Held it up very well, and threatened in behind with his power and pace. Energetic and combative.

SUB – LEWIS NEILSON 5

For Halliday 10mins. Came on early at right centre-back and given a hard time by Duk. Defensively suspect for both Aberdeen goals.

SUB – CONNOR SMITH 6

For Forrest 81mins. Had little time to make an impact, with Hearts already two goals down.

SUB – PETER HARING N/A

For Snodgrass 81mins. Stretchered off after a horrible head clash with Marley Watkins just four minutes after coming on.

SUB – JORGE GRANT 5

For Haring 89 mins. Booked for wild tackle on Connor Barron. Perhaps fortunate it wasn’t red.

Player ratings scale

10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

Toby SibbickCraig Gordon