Ratings out of 10 for every Hearts player who featured against Aberdeen
Ratings out of 10 for every Hearts players who featured against Aberdeen.
GK – CRAIG GORDON 7/10
Pulled off a huge saves either side half time to deny Duk, the first after Toby Sibbick’s error. Couldn’t be faulted for either goal.
ANDY HALLIDAY 6
Most Popular
Started at left-back but limped off in the 10th minute with an Achillies injury after an awkward collision on the left touchline.
CD – TOBY SIBBICK 5
OK at times, but lack of confidence and game time apparent in three or four shaky defensive moments which could have been costly.
LCD – STEPHEN KINGSLEY 6
Far more comfortable back in his natural position in a back three, allowing him to step forward out of defence. Decent shift.
LM – ALEX COCHRANE 6
Glaring miss from Humphrys’ square ball six yards out was difficult to fathom. But also laid one on a plate for Shankland.
CM – KIO 6
Solid first half alongside Snodgrass, breaking up play and doing the simple things well. Booked for a foul on Dons dangerman Duk.
CM – ROBERT SNODGRASS 7
Controlled the game in an excellent first half, but tired in the second as Aberdeen gradually got the upper hand. Booked for pulling back Barron.
RM – ALAN FORREST 5
A case of needs must, he had to play in a deeper wing-back role which doesn’t suit his attacking style. Plenty endeavour, but little impact.
AMC – BARRIE MCKAY 6
Got himself into good areas in a free role behind the front two. Touch and passing was good, but much-needed killer moment didn’t materialse.
ST – LAWRENCE SHANKLAND 6
Came close just before half time with a delightful lob, well saved by Kelle Roos. Should have done better at near post from Cochrane’s low cross.
ST – STEPHEN HUMPHRYS 7
The most threatening player in attack for Hearts. Held it up very well, and threatened in behind with his power and pace. Energetic and combative.
SUB – LEWIS NEILSON 5
For Halliday 10mins. Came on early at right centre-back and given a hard time by Duk. Defensively suspect for both Aberdeen goals.
SUB – CONNOR SMITH 6
For Forrest 81mins. Had little time to make an impact, with Hearts already two goals down.
SUB – PETER HARING N/A
For Snodgrass 81mins. Stretchered off after a horrible head clash with Marley Watkins just four minutes after coming on.
SUB – JORGE GRANT 5
For Haring 89 mins. Booked for wild tackle on Connor Barron. Perhaps fortunate it wasn’t red.