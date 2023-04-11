News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school
2 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
2 hours ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
3 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
4 hours ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
4 hours ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation

Referee named for Saturday's Edinburgh derby between Hibs and Hearts at Easter Road

John Beaton will take charge of Saturday’s Edinburgh derby at Easter Road, it has been announced.

By Craig Fowler
Published 11th Apr 2023, 13:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 13:35 BST

Hibs host their managerless rivals at Easter Road with Steven Naismith taking over from Robbie Neilson on an interim basis following the former Hearts head coach’s sacking on Sunday.

Beaton will be assisted by Calum Spence and Jonathan Bell while Don Robertson has been named fourth official. Willie Collum will be in charge of VAR alongside assistant David Roome.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will be the fourth meeting between the sides this campaign. Hearts have won the previous two games 3-0, including a victory at the same stadium in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup last time around. Hibs rescued a draw from the league meeting at the beginning of the campaign with Martin Boyle scoring deep into stoppage time.

John Beaton shows the yellow card to Hibs midfielder Josh Campbell during last year's Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park. Picture: SNSJohn Beaton shows the yellow card to Hibs midfielder Josh Campbell during last year's Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park. Picture: SNS
John Beaton shows the yellow card to Hibs midfielder Josh Campbell during last year's Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park. Picture: SNS
Most Popular

Hearts are going through a rough period of form but things haven’t been entirely rosey at Hibs either with Lee Johnson’s men losing their last four matches.

Message from the editor

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thank you for reading this article. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our sports coverage with a digital sports subscription.

HibsRobbie Neilson