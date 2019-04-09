Referee revealed for Hearts’ Scottish Cup semi-final v Inverness CT

The man in the middle of Hearts’ crucial William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final clash with Inverness CT has been announced by the Scottish FA.

Don Robertson has been chosen to oversee the fixture on Saturday (12.15 KO) and he will be assisted by Graeme Stewart and Sean Carr. John Beaton, fresh from officiating the recent 2-1 win for Craig Levein’s men over Aberdeen, is fourth official.

Hearts will be officiated by Don Robertson at Hampden Park. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey

The game, shown live on Premier Sport and BBC One Scotland, is huge for Hearts, even more so after suffering defeat to rivals Hibs at Tynecastle for the first time in six years. A win would set a final with either Aberdeen or Celtic.

It will be the sixth time this season Robertson takes charge of the Jam Tarts. It has been a mixed bag previously with a penalty win over Raith Rovers in the Betfred Cup, a draw with Livingston and St Mirren, defeat to Kilmarnock and a win over Hamilton. In those games he has awarded Hearts two penalties.

