Referee appointments for this weekend's Scottish fixtures

Rangers kick off the new campaign at lunchtime on Saturday when Livingston visit the league champions at Ibrox and the first tranche of games concludes in Lanarkshire when Hibs visit Motherwell on Sunday evening.

Fans are expected to troop back to the grounds – in various numbers – to see the likes of Celtic at Hearts and Ross County host last season’s cup specialists St Johnstone.

There will also be a Premiership return for Dundee, at home to St Mirren while city rivals Unite are at Aberdeen on Sunday for the New Firm derby.

Saturday, July 31, 2021. Kick off 1.30pm. Referee: John Beaton

All the matches now have officials confirmed and allocated – and here’s who is in charge of your team’s game.

Televised games: Rangers v Livingston (Saturday, 1.30pm Sky Sports), Hearts v Celtic (Saturday, Sky Sports 8pm), Motherwell v Hibs (Sunday, Sky Sports 4.30pm)

Saturday, July 31, 2021. Kick off 3pm. Referee: Craig Napier

Saturday, July 31, 2021. Kick off 3pm. Referee: Colin Steven

Saturday, July 31, 2021. Kick off 8pm. Referee: Bobby Madden

Sunday, August 1, 2021. Kick off 3pm. Referee: Willie Collum