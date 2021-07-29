Referees for Hearts v Celtic, Rangers v Livingston and all cinch Premiership fixtures on opening SPFL weekend
Officials have been named for all six Premiership fixtures on the opening weekend of the cinch SPFL season.
Rangers kick off the new campaign at lunchtime on Saturday when Livingston visit the league champions at Ibrox and the first tranche of games concludes in Lanarkshire when Hibs visit Motherwell on Sunday evening.
Fans are expected to troop back to the grounds – in various numbers – to see the likes of Celtic at Hearts and Ross County host last season’s cup specialists St Johnstone.
There will also be a Premiership return for Dundee, at home to St Mirren while city rivals Unite are at Aberdeen on Sunday for the New Firm derby.
All the matches now have officials confirmed and allocated – and here’s who is in charge of your team’s game.
Televised games: Rangers v Livingston (Saturday, 1.30pm Sky Sports), Hearts v Celtic (Saturday, Sky Sports 8pm), Motherwell v Hibs (Sunday, Sky Sports 4.30pm)