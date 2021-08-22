'Remember when Hearts scored we'd attack more?'; 'Gave that away'; 'Best part was the twirly on 26 minutes': Hearts fans react to 1-1 draw with Aberdeen

Hearts' Gary Mackay-Steven (R) after missing a second half chance during a cinch Premiership match between Hearts and Aberdeen at Tynecastle Park, on August 22, 2021, in Edinburgh, Scotland.(Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The football could have been secondary to the occasion of a full crowd finally returning to the stands in Gorgie, but the players on the pitch made sure they were kept on the edge of their seats.

Second half goals from Liam Boyce and Funso Ojo settled the score and moved both teams joint top of the league, and late drama ensued at the full-time whistle with Robbie Neilson and Scott Brown involved.

However Hearts fans were ruing two points dropped after taking the lead, albeit content with the start to the league campaign and table-top position.

Hearts fans twirl their scarves in the 26th minute in memory of former captain Marius Zaliukas during a cinch Premiership match between Hearts and Aberdeen at Tynecastle Park, on August 22, 2021, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

@JohnS79261995: “Mind back in the day, when Hearts scored, we'd then attack a wee bit more and perhaps kill a game off? Can we maybe get back to those days? They were happier times.

@donmcgrats: “Frustrating that we shrunk into our shell after going toe to toe then taking the lead. Solid enough through the middle but there's a real need for more creativity and Boycey needs much better support up front. Seven points out of nine is a decent start, let's build on that, Hearts.”

@Declan44296564: “We gave that game away. Disappointing tbh but seven from nine is still good.”

@PunkDavy: “Disappointing end going from a five at the back to a four at the back killed us. However I wouldn't have thought we'd be on seven points after the first three games.”

The fans also paid tribute to former captain Marius Zaliukas with a scarf swinging twirl in the 26th minute to remember the cup-winning defender who died last year.

@KSP2021: “Best part of the match was the twirly on 26 minutes. Well done to all, cracking sight!”

Despite sitting joint top though, and with a week to go in the transfer window other fans have urged Robbie Neilson to sign re-enforcements.

@BrownConyn: “Horrible game flat as a pancake cut wide open with one pass on several occasions, lucky Aberdeen were poor as well. Beni some player need a few more in before window ends.

@theeoriginal_jc: “Too slow on the ball, we sit too deep and the final ball has been terrible! Massive improvements needed asap!”