Reports claim Hearts star Steven Naismith weighing up move to MLS

Steven Naismith is considering a move to Major League Soccer when his contract expires this summer, according to the Daily Express.

Hearts attacker Steven Naismith is out of contract at the end of the season. Picture: SNS

The Scottish international has spent the last 14 months on loan at Hearts, where he’ll remain for the rest of the 2018/19 season.

Manager Craig Levein has made the 32-year-old an offer to stay at Tynecastle beyond the expiration of his current deal with Norwich City, which is thought to be worth around £50,000 per week.

Naismith has said he’s open to moving to Hearts on a permanent deal but has yet to make a commitment.

Now the Ladbrokes Premiership side will face competition from an unnamed club across the Atlantic.

Former Hearts stars Sam Nicholson and Danny Wilson both play in the MLS for Colorado Rapids.