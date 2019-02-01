Republic of Ireland coach Mick McCarthy is watching Hearts goalkeeper Colin Doyle

Republic of Ireland coach Mick McCarthy has earmarked Hearts goalkeeper Colin Doyle for an international call-up.

Just days after being appointed as Martin O’Neill’s successor, the new Republic coach called Doyle asking if he still wished to represent his country and received a wholly positive response.

The 33-year-old is now in contention for a place in the squad for next month’s European Championship qualifiers against Gibraltar and Georgia. It would be just reward for his form since breaking into the Hearts team in December. He has recorded four clean sheets in six appearances after replacing the Czech Zdenek Zlamal as first-choice keeper.

Doyle, who is certain to start in goal against Kilmarnock this evening, already holds four Ireland caps. The first was earned back in 2007 and the most recent came last March. McCarthy feels he has much to offer the Republic, although he first had to persuade the Munsterman that his phonecall was genuine.

“It was a bit of a surprise at the time,” smirked Doyle, speaking exclusively to the Evening News. “I was in Dublin at the time doing my final assessment for my UEFA B Licence. The phone went and sometimes when I see a number I don’t recognise I’ll let it go to voicemail. Anyway, I answered and the voice said: ‘Hello, it’s Mick McCarthy here.’ I thought it was somebody taking the p*** to be honest.

“He said: ‘No, it’s not somebody taking the p***. It is Mick McCarthy.’ I recognised the voice and we started chatting.

“I think he was phoning round everybody and he called me the week before Christmas. It was actually the week before I got into the Hearts team against Aberdeen. I told him I hadn’t been playing since the start of the season but that I’d be in the team that weekend and hoped to stay involved week in, week out after that.

“He said that was good, asked how it’s been, and was I still interested in playing and being involved with the Ireland squad? I said: ‘Yes, 100 per cent.’ He said that was great and he’d get people up to watch me in a few games. I think he plans to come and see a few games himself as well.

“I was chuffed because he didn’t have to phone me. It was good to be kept in his mind as he did his rounds to see who wants to be involved and who might not.

“It was a no-brainer for me. I still want to play for my country. It’s a great honour that any professional would want. It was a double boost for me because I’d just found out I was going to be playing against Aberdeen and then you’ve got Mick McCarthy asking if I still want to be involved with Ireland.”

Doyle has no intention of relinquishing the gloves at Tynecastle Park after seizing them from Zlamal. Knowing Irish scouts are monitoring him provides added incentive.

“It is an extra spur but I have to keep my place in the Hearts team. I want to play week in, week out,” he said. “Bobby has had a good start to the season. I’ve had a good start given the results we’ve had since I started playing. Hopefully that continues between now and the end of the season.

“If I stay in the team at Hearts, then Ireland have double headers in March and June so I want to be involved in those games. If I’m doing well each week here then I’ve got every chance of being in the squad.”

Helping Hearts qualify for European competition would further enhance his international stock. Doyle already has Europa League experience after playing in the competition with Birmingham City eight years ago.

“We won the League Cup against Arsenal and we got into the Europa League group stages,” he recalled. “We were in with Braga, Maribor and Brugge and I played in three of the group matches. We ended up getting ten points but still didn’t get out of the group. It was certainly a good experience playing in Europe. It would be pleasing to get back in there with Hearts, but we can’t think that far ahead. There are still so many games left.

“The league splits here in April and that’s new to me. We want to be in the top six and fighting for the European spots, but as I said we can’t get carried away. We got a good result against St Johnstone last week, which was important after losing to Dundee. Now we want another result away at Kilmarnock.”

Doyle came to Edinburgh last July after leaving Bradford City and waited patiently for his opportunity. He is now gradually building his own momentum and is determined not to let standards drop. That would be a fatal mistake.

“I know I’ve got to be at the top of my game to stay in the side. If I switch off, there’s every chance Bobby could come back in. I’ll be right on my toes and I’ll be working really hard every day in training,” insisted the keeper, who is content to have four shoutouts to his name after only six games for Hearts.

“It’s been pleasing so far. I couldn’t have asked for any more. Last weekend was probably the easiest game of the lot because I don’t think St Johnstone had a shot on target. I can’t see that being the case tonight.

“Clean sheets are nice but the team winning is the main thing. We know it’s going to be a hard, physical game at Kilmarnock. It will be tight because we beat them 1-0 earlier in the season and then they won 1-0 at Tynecastle.

“If we need to wait until the 89th minute for a winner, then that’s what we will do. It’s not anything we are scared of.”