Revealed! Bizarre kick-off time if Hearts cup clash goes to replay

Hearts will find themselves playing at 2pm on a midweek afternoon in the unlikely event their Scottish Cup fifth-round tie goes to a replay.

Hearts defeated Auchinleck Talbot 1-0 back in 2012. Picture: Ian Rutherford

The Jambos have been drawn at home to junior side Auchinleck Talbot after the non-league club defeated Championship promotion chasers Ayr United in the last round.

Should Talbot continue their fairytale journey and take their Scottish Premiership opponents to a replay, it will have to be played during daylight hours because there are no floodlights at their Beechwood Park home.

The match would be played on Wednesday 20 February.

The originally scheduled tie will take place this Sunday at 3pm. The rearranged fixture in the event of a postponement will take place on Tuesday 12 February with a 7.45pm kick-off time at Tynecastle.

The two clubs met in the competition during the 2011/12 season with Hearts winning 1-0 in Edinburgh.