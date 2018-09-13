Revealed: Hearts FIFA 19 player ratings - and there are some surprises

It is not long now until Hearts fans will be able to get to take control the team on FIFA 19.

Ratings for Hearts on FIFA 19 have been unveiled. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

Ahead of the game’s release on 29 September the 18-man squad has been released with some surprise omissions and even more surprising ratings.

There is, however, little surprise that Christophe Berra is the club’s highest rated player at 74 with midfielder-cum-forward Steven Naismith rated at 72.

Scotland international John Souttar follows with a rating of 69.

Most of the players fall between 68 and 64, with the team having an average rating of 65, which encompasses 13 silver players and five bronze.

Hearts fans will be disappointed with the exclusion of popular Austrian Peter Haring, who has impressed so much in the middle of the park, while there is no place for Michael Smith, new signing Clevid Dikamona, or talented youngsters Anthony McDonald and Harry Cochrane.

Craig Wighton, signed from Dundee, is still with the Dens Park side on the game and has a bronze rating of 60, while there is a place for Maluary Martin despite the Frenchman having moved on loan to Dunfermline Athletic.

Only seven players currently in the league have gold ratings. All play for Celtic with Scott Brown the highest score with 77.

Those playing with Hearts will want to get Naismith and Lee on the ball around the box with the duo in the top 10 in the league for shooting.

At the same time Uche Ikpeazu’s battering ram, hard-to-defend against style has been under-appreciated with a score of 67. While it is good it is the same as St Mirren’s Nicolai Brock-Madsen.

The game clearly doesn’t see Hearts as being blessed with pace. Amankwaa is rated as the fastest in the team at 83, a while 10 points slower that Hibs’ Martin Boyle and Celtic’s James Forrest.

Meanwhile, veteran defender Hughes is the slowest player in the league with 24 pace. He is joined in the bottom handful of players by Martin and, somewhat unjustly, Berra.

Yet, EA Sports have not underestimated Berra’s defensive ability, rating him as the second best at defending, while he is the highest rated for physicality, alongside Conor Sammon who is on loan at Motherwell from the Jam Tarts.

Perhaps the game’s biggest mistake is the rating of 58 for John Souttar’s passing. According to the creators 113 players in the league have a higher passing mark.

The ratings for Hearts’ 18-man squad:

Christophe Berra - 74

Steven Naismith - 72

John Souttar - 69

Steven MacLean - 68

Arnaud Djoum - 68

Zdenek Zlamal - 67

Demetri Mitchell - 67

Olly Lee - 67

Uche Ikpeazu - 67

Colin Doyle - 66

Olly Bozanic - 66

Aaron Hughes - 65

Ben Garuccio - 65

Jimmy Dunne - 64

Danny Amwankwaa - 63

Jake Mulraney - 62

Maluary Martin - 61

Aidan Keena - 56

