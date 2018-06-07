Revealed: Hearts will not try to bring Joaquim Adao back to club

Joaquim Adao will not return to Hearts, the Evening News can reveal.

The Tynecastle club have chosen not to bid for the Sion midfielder after the Swiss side stated they plan to sell him to the highest bidder.

With new signings Olly Lee, Ryan Edwards and Bobby Burns added to existing midfielders Arnaud Djoum, Don Cowie, Ross Callachan and Harry Cochrane, Hearts are well covered in that department.

Adao played 12 times in maroon between January and May after arriving on a short-term loan. He became popular with fans due to his aggressive style and management were keen to keep him if possible.

However, Sion want a fee for an immediate transfer and are not keen to loan the player out again next season. Hearts have chosen to use their money on other recruits.

Confirmation of Edwards’ arrival on a two-year deal yesterday took the total number of new signings at Riccarton to eight thus far. Manager Craig Levein is continuing to work on bring some of last season’s other loanees back to Edinburgh.

Connor Randall returned to Liverpool and Adao’s future now lies elsewhere, but Hearts still hope to lure Steven Naismith, David Milinkovic and Demetri Mitchell back before the new season.

Naismith has one year left on his contract at Norwich City, where he is surplus to requirements. If he can negotiate an early release then Hearts would be his most likely destination.

Genoa want a £600,000 fee for Milinkovic and Hearts are currently negotiating with the Italians. Mitchell’s future will not be clear until after he has taken part in Manchester United’s pre-season campaign.