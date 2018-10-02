Revealed: The Hearts star with an amazing scoring record

Hearts have not been short of goals this season, hitting the back of the net 31 times in 13 games, and an loan star has caught the scoring bug.

On loan Hearts youngster Rory Currie had an incredible scoring record in September for East Fie. Picture: SNS/Sammy Turner

Forward Rory Currie moved to League One side East Fife in August on a temporary deal until January to gain first-team football with Craig Levein bringing in the likes of Uche Ikpeazu, Steven MacLean and Steven Naismith.

Having ruptured his lateral knee ligament in November last year, the 20-year-old missed a large chunk of last season.

He started slowly after moving to East Fife, failing to find the back of the net in his first four appearances, two of which saw him start.

September has been an incredibly productive month for the starlet. He may not have featured against Montrose but in the last four games he has hit four goals despite only playing 61 minutes (injury time excluded).

With less than 20 minutes remaining of the club’s Irn-Bru Cup clash against Championship side Partick Thistle, Currie took only a few minutes to net what proved to be the winner. Picking up the ball on the edge of the box he took a touch, turned and curled the ball into the corner.

The following week the striker was given more than 25 minutes against Airdrieonians with the game goalless. Airdrie took the lead but East Fife fought back and in the 88th minute the pressure told as Currie scored a typical striker’s goal, running onto a low cross to steer home the winner from inside the six yard box.

Despite back-to-back winning strikes, the youngster has found himself on the bench in the past two fixtures, only afforded a combined 16 minutes off the bench. However, he has continued to make his mark.

He was on the pitch for only a couple of minutes against Stranraer when a corner dropped to him in the box and he produced a fantastic spinning finish into the top corner to secure the 2-0 win.

Curried did likewise on Saturday against Stenhousemuir. Brought on for the final five minutes, he was the quickest to react to a saved penalty to net the second in a 2-0 victory having had an effort saved in the build up.

Currie bagged a goal every 15 minutes or so in September as East Fife climbed to third in the league and progressed to the last-16 of the Irn-Bru Cup where he will come up against former Hibs striker Stephen Dobbie who has netted 21 goals in 14 appearances - scoring on average every 58 minutes.

