Revealed: The last time Hearts and Hibs went so long without a goal

Both Hearts and Hibs fell to 1-0 defeats this weekend, extending each sides' respective goal drought.

On Friday night Hibs travelled to Aberdeen with Gary Mackay-Steven netting the only goal of the game.

Neil Lennon's men pushed for an equaliser in the second half but it failed to materialise as the team's goal drought extended to 287 minutes.

Since Martin Boyle netted in a 4-2 defeat at Celtic, Hibs have failed to hit the back of the net in a draw with rivals Hearts and losses to St Johnstone and Aberdeen.

Under Lennon Hibs have been prolific in front of goal so you have to go back more than four and a half years to March and April 2014 to find the last time the Easter Road side have went as long without scoring.

Between Duncan Watmore's strike in a 3-1 defeat to Partick Thistle and Jordon Foster's goal against Hearts, Hibs went 457 minutes without a goal as they lost four consecutive games 2-0 on their way to relegation.

Rivals Hearts are currently amidst a longer goal drought. Steven MacLean's early second half goal in a 3-0 win over Dundee was the last time Hearts scored. Since then 407 minutes have passed since fans have had a goal to cheer.

MacLean had the ball in the back of the net in the weekend's 1-0 home defeat to Kilmarnock but it was ruled out for offside. It means four full games have passed without Craig Levein's men getting on the scoresheet.

The last time such a run occurred you have to go back seven years to October and November 2011. Between David Templeton netting the second in a 2-0 win at Dunfermline and Rudi Skacel opening the scoring just after half-time at home to Inverness CT, the Jam Tarts went 420 minutes without a goal.

