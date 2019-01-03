Revealed: Where Hearts and Hibs are predicted to finish and it’s not good

Hearts‘ 1-0 win over Hibs in the final fixture of 2018 left the clubs fifth and eighth in the Scottish Premiership table respectively.

In the early months of the season, the December meeting between the sides at Easter Road was shaping up to be a top of the table clash. However, both sides lost their way and as the clocks went back started to drop down the league.

Olly Lee’s first-half strike was a boost for Hearts as they entered the winter break, keeping them in a strong position to push for European qualification. The defeat for Hibs sees them with a fight on their hands to reach the top six, five points behind sixth-placed St Johnstone.

With the league having entered its mid-season break, talkSPORT have used their ‘Super Computer’ to crunch data and predict the final Premiership standings, and it doesn’t make good reading for either Edinburgh side.

Hibs are predicted to move from eighth to seventh, missing out on the top six, as Hearts finish six and fail to qualify for Europe through their league position.

St Johnstone, Kilmarnock and Aberdeen are all tipped to finish above the duo with Celtic winning the league and Steven Gerrard leading Rangers to the runner-up spot.

Final league standings:

12. Dundee

11. St Mirren

10. Hamilton Academical

9. Motherwell

8. Livingston

7. Hibs

6. Hearts

5. St Johnstone

4. Kilmarnock

3. Aberdeen

2. Rangers

1. Celtic.

