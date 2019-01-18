Right-back Michael Smith signs new contract with Hearts

Michael Smith has extended his contract with Hearts until May 2021.

The dependable Northern Irish right-back’s initial deal was due to expire at the end of this season but he has now committed his future to the Tynecastle club for a further two years.

Smith, who joined Hearts from Peterborough United 18 months ago, said: “It was an easy decision to make. As a player, I’m very happy here. I’ve been playing most weeks and playing well and I feel comfortable here.

“As a family as well, we feel very settled in Edinburgh. The first time I ever came up here it took me by surprise how big the club was. Ever since then I’ve really enjoyed playing in front of these fans week in, week out. You also have the stadium and the training facilities, it’s second to none really.”

Manager Craig Levein was delighted at securing the versatile 30-year-old’s service for the longer term. “I believe Michael has improved as a player since joining the club, which is reflected by the fact he has earned several international caps for Northern Ireland during his time here,” he said. “Michael’s performances this season speak for themselves. He’s been playing to a very high level week in, week out and I am delighted that he has committed his future to Hearts until 2021.”