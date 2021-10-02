Robbie Neilson: Away fans are a culture at Hearts and I support their fight 100 per cent

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson at Riccarton.

Rangers and Celtic say they cannot accommodate travelling supporters because Covid red zones inside their main stands forces them to relocate season ticket holders in sections normally reserved for away fans.

Hearts and Motherwell have written to the Scottish Professional Football League requesting clarity on the rules. Followers of the Tynecastle club could not attend August’s Premier Sports Cup tie at Parkhead and will also be locked out of Ibrox in two weeks’ time.

Neilson wants the issue resolved as soon as possible and said he is completely behind the fans.

“I agree with them 100 per cent. We are one of the few clubs with a fanbase spread all over the country,” he told the Evening News. “When we go up to Ross County, we get all our fans from the Highlands and Islands coming to the game.

“When we went down to Queen of the South in the Championship, we got all the people coming from the north of England plus Dumfries and Galloway. It’s a big loss when they aren’t there – for us as a team but also for the supporters. It’s part of their life.

“The sooner they get back in, the better.”

With almost a full squad fit, Neilson must decide who to leave out against Motherwell today. “It’s a good problem to have. We have a good, hungry group here and it’s my job to manage them. Somebody comes out and somebody comes in so we need to make sure the group is good.”