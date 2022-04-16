Robbie Neilson: Hearts keeper Craig Gordon should be player of the year

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson celebrates at full time during the Scottish Cup semi-final

The Hearts skipper’s fingertip stop to tip a powerful Ryan Porteous header onto the post and back into his gloves early in the second half was pivotal moment in the match, as Hibs pushed forward after trailing 2-1 at the break.

It was just the latest in a string of big saves the veteran keeper has pulled off at big moments for Hearts all season.

Neilson said: “Craig has been outstanding. I’d expect him to be in the running for player of the year. In my opinion he should win it because he’s done it week in week out.

Craig Gordon makes another big save for Hearts at Hampden

“A number of players have performed sporadically through the season, but every week he’s pulled off saves for us and it has helped us massively as a team.

“The save was crucial. It’s big names for big games, that’s what Craig does. He steps up to the plate when we need him. Not just on the pitch but off it. He’s a quiet guy but he leads by example in the group. Because of his experience it helps the younger players.”

Neilson admitted Hibs were the better team in large parts of the second half, even after they went down to ten men when Joe Newell was sent off. But the 2-1 victory was all that mattered for the Hearts boss.

He added: “I'm delighted to go through. When you play in derbies it is about winning, especially doing it back to back, at home and at Hampden.

“I thought we started the game well, we got the two-goal lead and then we lost a goal quickly and it knocked us out of our stride. Hibs were the better team after that, even when they went down to ten men.

“I felt there were periods of the game when we kept it, but were not aggressive enough to go and kill the game. Even in the last minute we were almost hanging on.

“It's massive for the club. Prior to the game we spoke to the players about forgetting about getting to a final and European football, it's about winning a derby. We won last week and had 20 minutes when we could actually enjoy it.

“No we've got probably five months until the next derby, so we can enjoy this now. We can enjoy this period. The boys will get a few days off. then we've got five games in the league we want to win to set us up for a Scottish Cup final and make this ... it's been a good season but can we make it a great one?”

By reaching the final, Hearts have guaranteed group stage European football next season and with it at least £3 million in revenue. But Neilson said the club would invest the money wisely in a bid to make sure they return to Europe year after year.