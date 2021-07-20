Robbie Neilson names 'strongest' Hearts XI according to fans

Fans believe Robbie Neilson has named his strongest XI. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Craig Gordon, Stephen Kingsley and Josh Ginnelly are back in with Jamie Walker, Finlay Pollock and Mihai Popescu dropping to the bench where they are joined by the returning Armand Gnanduillet.

Peter Haring and Andy Halliday partner in the midfield in a 3-4-3.

There is every chance Neilson is fielding the Hearts side which will face Celtic a week on Saturday in the cinch Premiership opener.

That’s the view of fans who view tonight’s XI as the team’s strongest.

The midfield two provide plenty of energy to the team, while suitable protection to the defensive trio.

Supporters have already seen the relationships building across the pitch, namely out wide with Alex Cochrane and Kingsley on the left and Michael Smith and Ginnelly on the right.

The front three look like they could be a very dangerous prospect for opposing defenders with Liam Boyce's craft and the pace and skill of Ginnelly and Gary Mackay-Steven.

@ThisMyStoryPod: “This will be our strongest 11 as things stand. Happy with that.”

@heartsstats: “Not completely sold on Haring and Halliday as a midfield two, would prefer someone more creative in there, but happy that we've gone with another strong team.”

@TalkinTynie: “Strong again by Neilson. Hopefully a few goals scored and another clean sheet. Good to see the big man, Gnanduillet back on the bench too.”