Robbie Neilson's AC Milan quip as Hearts go for Europe - plus Craig Halkett and Michael Smith latest

The Fir Park club visit Tynecastle today before Hearts travel to Easter Road on Tuesday evening, with all three teams hoping for a top-four finish. Hearts are third, seven points ahead of fourth-placed Motherwell and nine above Hibs in fifth.

“The next two games are very, very important in that European context,” stated Neilson. “We’re at Tynecastle in front of a home crowd and it does not matter if it’s AC Milan or Auchinleck, you want to win the game.

“Motherwell still play the same way, Tony Watt was their talisman. That’s a lot of goals to come out of the team [after his move to Dundee United] but they’ve got others who can score. They are still a good team, physicality and dangerous at set plays.”

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson at Riccarton.

Hearts must do without established defenders Craig Halkett and Michael Smith against both Motherwell and Hibs. Halkett has a hamstring problem and could be out for several weeks, possibly more, while Smith is to take an injection in his back.

“Halkett had his scan today, fingers crossed it’s only a matter of weeks but we just need to wait and see because it’s quite a bad one,” said Neilson. “He has been doing brilliant for us. He’s looked fit, strong and sharp. Something like this is a disappointment for him but he’ll just have to use the time to get himself back fit.

“Michael will be out for a couple of weeks, he is getting an injection. Everyone else is fit. Taylor Moore did some training today and we’ll assess how he is.”

Recent signings Nathaniel Atkinson and Toby Sibbick could step in to cover for Smith and Halkett respectively. On-loan Everton forward Ellis Simms is pushing for a starting place after his midweek debut against Celtic.

“He’s ready to go, the plan was to give him 30 minutes against Celtic so he was ready for a start but he got 45,” said Neilson. “He played on Monday night for Everton Under-23s and got the whole 90 minutes so he’s good to go.”