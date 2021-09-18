Ross County 1 - 1 Hearts LIVE: Liam Boyce nets 26th goal in 50 appearances
Hearts are in Dingwall as they look to continue their unbeaten start to the cinch Premiership with Ross County their latest opponents.
The Jam Tarts come into the game in third place after three wins and two draws following promotion from the Championship.
Robbie Neilson’s men have already won on the road at St Mirren and Dundee United, difficult venues for the club in the past. Hearts, however, are unbeaten in seven trips to the Global Energy Stadium.
Ross County have had a tricky start to the season, picking up just two points. However, they have already played last season’s top four in their first five matches under new management in Malky Mackay.
For Hearts, it is the first of three games where they will be looking to collect nine points.
They may have to do so without Michael Smith, however.
We will have all the latest from Dingwall throughout the afternoon, including updates, reaction and analysis.
Last updated: Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 15:38
- Kick-off 3pm
- Team news 1.45pm
- How to watch live
Great Ross County chance
Spittal gets in the whole again and zips a pass through to Callachan. He fires a low cross which is missed by both Souttar and White coming in behind him.
Stoppage play
There could be a decent break in play. Jordan White has gone down with blood pouring from his head after an aerial challenge which involved Craig Halkett and Taylor Moore.
Gnanduillet with another effort
The big Frenchman got on the end of a Boyce cross but didn’t get the power to beat Maynard-Brewer.
A brilliant save
Gnanduillet so nearly scores - in fact the visiting support had started celebrating.
A smart turn and shot from the edge of the box was met by a brilliant hand from Maynard-Brewer.
Hearts go close
A long ball is nodded on by Gnanduillet which allows McKay to take advantage of a slip but his shot is blocked by Baldwin.
Hearts shape
Out of possession it is 4-1-4-1 but in possession Moore tucks in and allows Kingsley to push high on the left which allows GMS to move infield, as he did with the opening goal.
Ross County equalise
County are back on level terms straight away. Blair Spittal gets the ball on the edge of the box after some tenacious play from Jordan White. His low shot goes right into the corner past Gordon.
Liam Boyce grabs his 26th goal on his 50th appearance for Hearts.
Halkett steps out from the back, finds GMS off the left who in turn gives it to Boyce. The striker beat Maynard-Brewer at his front post with ease.
Close call
A Taylor Moore pass back saw Gordon play the ball out with his right, straight to Callachan. The former Hearts midfielder’s shot was gathered by Gordon before it could go over the line.
Early on it looks like Liam Boyce and Ben Woodburn are playing ahead of Beni Baningime.