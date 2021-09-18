Ross County v Hearts LIVE: Updates as Jam Tarts aim to keep up unbeaten Premiership record
Hearts are in Dingwall as they look to continue their unbeaten start to the cinch Premiership with Ross County their latest opponents.
The Jam Tarts come into the game in third place after three wins and two draws following promotion from the Championship.
Robbie Neilson’s men have already won on the road at St Mirren and Dundee United, difficult venues for the club in the past. Hearts, however, are unbeaten in seven trips to the Global Energy Stadium.
Ross County have had a tricky start to the season, picking up just two points. However, they have already played last season’s top four in their first five matches under new management in Malky Mackay.
For Hearts, it is the first of three games where they will be looking to collect nine points.
They may have to do so without Michael Smith, however.
We will have all the latest from Dingwall throughout the afternoon, including updates, reaction and analysis.
Last updated: Friday, 17 September, 2021, 22:58
- Kick-off 3pm
- Team news 1.45pm
- How to watch live
Peter Haring on Hearts contract renewal
Peter Haring is in the final year of his Hearts contract but no talks have taken place over a new deal.
However, the Austrian is open to extending his stay in Gorgie.
Peter Haring
“I have enjoyed every single day of being part of it. It’s a great club to be at and work at. I’m really happy to be here.”
Peter Haring has admitted he is “really happy” at Hearts as enters the final year of his contract at Tynecastle Park.
Injury update
Hearts are largely injury free. However, Michael Smith could miss out.
The Northern Ireland international was replaced during the draw with Hibs having picked up a knock on international duty.
It could leave Robbie Neilson with an interesting decision to make regarding who would play the right wing-back role.
How to watch live
Hearts fans not in attendance can watch the game on PPV for £15.
Ross County’s coverage starts at 2.25pm.
Due to Uefa restrictions fans in England will be unable to purchase and view the game.
A game pass can be purchased HERE
Good afternoon!
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the cinch Premiership clash between Ross County and Hearts in Dingwall.
The visitors are unbeaten in five league matches this season and sit third in the table.
Robbie Neilson will be looking to target three wins from three in the next fixtures, starting with today’s clash.
Ross County have had a tough start to the season, playing last season’s top four.
We will have all the action, reaction and analysis from the Global Energy Stadium.
