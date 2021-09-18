Ross County v Hearts LIVE: Updates as Jam Tarts aim to keep up unbeaten Premiership record

Live coverage of the cinch Premiership clash between Ross County and Hearts. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The Jam Tarts come into the game in third place after three wins and two draws following promotion from the Championship.

Robbie Neilson’s men have already won on the road at St Mirren and Dundee United, difficult venues for the club in the past. Hearts, however, are unbeaten in seven trips to the Global Energy Stadium.

Ross County have had a tricky start to the season, picking up just two points. However, they have already played last season’s top four in their first five matches under new management in Malky Mackay.

For Hearts, it is the first of three games where they will be looking to collect nine points.

They may have to do so without Michael Smith, however.