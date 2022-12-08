Ross Stewart answers what it's like to one of Hearts' premier hype men and his aspirations at Tynecastle

That's the reputation Ross Stewart, nicknamed ‘Cheesy’, has managed to impressively earn himself at Hearts. The back-up to Craig Gordon over the previous two seasons, he had the unenviable task of trying to win the gloves from the best goalkeeper in the country – and one who, oh by the way, never wants to take a game off despite turning 40 later this month – hence the reason Stewart has been so limited in terms of first-team appearances.

But while he’s been unable to contribute in competitive games, he brings something else to the table. So what's it like being known as one of Heart of Midlothian's premier hype men?

"I dunno, really," said a flummoxed Stewart when the question was put to him. "That's just the kind of person I am. I like to be involved in the patter in the dressing room. I like to make everybody laugh, feel good and stuff like that. That's just me as a person. I've always been like that, even away from football. I always just like to be involved in everything. So if that's how I'm seen, as someone good to have in the dressing room, then I'm happy with that.

Ross Stewart, front-centre, flanked by Stephen Kingsley, Liam Boyce and Barrie McKay during the club's summer training camp in Spain earlier this year. Picture: SNS

"It's not the kind of thing where I come in every day and think 'oh, I need to do this' or 'I need to do that'. And no, I’ve never been asked by management to lift anyone up. We've got a great bunch of boys here. I think everyone here just loves each other. It makes it easier for me just to be myself and be that loud and funny person around them all."

It's a running theme whenever the inner workings of this current iteration of the Hearts first-team are discussed. Factions in the dressing room was once a major source of concern at Tynecastle throughout most of the Vladimir Romanov era, but it's certainly not the case these days. It's a group of players who get along well and do their best to lift each other.

"Lots of the boys, especially the ones who've been here long enough, will know when somebody needs picked up," said Stewart. "We're quite a close group. So if we see that someone is down or someone needs a pick-me-up then it's not just one or two, the full group are around everybody.

"It shows that we're all together because it's been an important year for all of us. We've needed everybody with Europe, league, cup games. Everybody needs to be on top form so if we see somebody that is down then it's not even just me, there's loads of experienced top players who will notice those things as well."

Ross Stewart started when Hearts faced Celtic at Parkhead earlier in the campaign. Picture: SNS

It would, however, be unfair to paint (and patronise) Stewart as purely somebody whose worth is found in only their personality. After all, this is custodian who stepped in for Gordon earlier this season, at Celtic Park of all places, and put in a thoroughly impressive performance to help limit Ange Postecoglou's dominant champions to just a couple of goals against a change Hearts side.

At just 27, the age where most footballers would be entering their peak but still young for goalkeepers, he's got many years left playing still ahead of him. He's also a young 27 having only played 31 competitive games since rising back up to full-time football following his career-saving spell with Albion Rovers from 2015 to 2017.

Now he not only gets to work with Gordon, one of Scotland's best ever goalkeepers, but the man who many perceive to be Gordon's successor at both club and international level in Zander Clark. But Stewart isn't content just to sit and learn. The competitive drive in every footballer required to make it to the full-time level means he's going to shoot for the No.1 spot, even if it is a tall order.

"Benjamin Button, we like to call him," said Stewart referring to Gordon. "The older he gets the younger he seems to get. He's been brilliant but so has Zander since he came in. Getting to train with two international goalkeepers has been good, and they're both great guys as well. It makes it easier.

Ross Stewart saves a penalty against Almeria in Hearts' winter friendly match which was ultimately abandoned after a fight broke out. Picture: Hearts FC

"I see myself as competing with Craigy, of course. You have to. You can't just settle and see yourself as a back-up and think I'm fine with that. Every day I'm in training testing myself as much as I can, pushing myself and pushing Zander and Craigy as much as I can. It's always in my head that I need to be ready if something happens and I'm put in there.

"It is hard to make the decision to sign where you know you'll likely sit on the bench. But being at a club like Hearts, it's a massive club and you get the chance to train with really top players. It's a different position, goalkeeper, where we get a few more years. If I can get the experience that I have from being here, and still only 27 at the moment, then I've still got that time on my side.

"Going from Albion Rovers where I was doing a delivery job during the day and then training at night to sitting on the bench here and being involved in European nights, it is special."

