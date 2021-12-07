Rudi Skacel agrees Tynecastle return as Czech legend explains what Hearts and their fans mean to him

Rudi Skacel is returning to Tynecastle.

Supporters will get an opportunity to meet the legendary Czech at ‘An Audience With Rudi Skacel’ at Tynecastle Park in February. He will spend the evening recalling tales and memories from his two spells in Gorgie, both of which ended in Scottish Cup success.

Skacel scored once in the 2006 final as Hearts overcame Gretna on penalties and then struck twice in the historic 5-1 victory over rivals Hibs in 2012. He remains an iconic figure among fans to this day.

He now divides his time between family homes in Prague and Los Angeles but agreed to a rare visit back to Scotland early next year. The evening will be produced by Headline Events and hosted by David Tanner.

“It’s great to be asked back to Scotland by Headline Events ten years after the 5-1 game,” said Skacel. “I can still remember the day it as though it were yesterday. It’ll be great to answer questions from Jambos about that day, my team-mates and all that happened.

“It’s nice that the season we split the Old Firm to finish second in the league and then went on to win the cup against Gretna is still talked about. That’s only a small part of the story of a crazy season that started with George Burley in charge.

“Everybody knows how much Hearts and the supporters mean to me and my family, so I appreciate the offer to come and spend an evening with them, to sign a few autographs and get some photos taken with them.”

A Headline Events spokesperson said: “We’re thrilled to have an iconic player like Rudi agreeing to return to Tynecastle to entertain the supporters with stories of an extraordinary period in Hearts’ history.

“Rudi hasn’t been back to Edinburgh for a long time, so we expect demand to be high for the opportunity to meet him.”

Tickets for ‘An Audience With Rudi Skacel’ on Saturday, February 19, 2022 in the Gorgie Suite in Tynecastle Park are available now from www.headlineevents.online/events.