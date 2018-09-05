Ryan Edwards upset by ‘strange’ sacking of ex-Hibs boss Alan Stubbs

Ryan Edwards only had one training session with Alan Stubbs before the former Hibs boss was sacked as St Mirren boss.

The Australian joined the Buddies on season-long loan from Hearts on deadline day but did not play a single minute for the manager who signed him.

The 24-year-old opted for St Mirren after it was clear he had fallen down the pecking order at Tynecastle despite only joining earlier in the summer, and was sold the move by Stubbs.

Edwards in attendance for Stubbs’ final game, a 4-1 defeat to league leaders Hearts, but due to his loan contract with the Gorgie side he was unable to play. Two days later St Mirren parted ways with their manager.

Stubbs, who led Hibs to Scottish Cup success, had won one of his four league games, while the Buddies were swept aside by Aberdeen in the Betfred Cup.

Edwards told the Scottish Sun: “Monday was my first day at training and the boys and manager were all welcoming. It is a bit strange coming in on your second day and the gaffer has gone.

“I found out on Monday night and sent him a text just thanking him for bringing me to the club. I was really looking forward to working with him as he was one of the main reasons I came to the club.

“I had two good conversations with him before I came to St Mirren and he sold the club to me. Knowing my situation at Hearts, he made it an easy decision for me to come here... It is very disappointing to see him go so soon.”

Edwards had hoped that the St Mirren would follow the example of his former club Partick Thistle who stuck by manager Alan Archibald despite slow starts to league campaigns.

He said: “The results haven’t been great of late but it’s strange you only get eight or nine games to prove yourself. Sometimes it can be a rash decision, sometimes it can be a good decision.

“In my three seasons at Partick Thistle, we had poor starts every time. But the board stuck by Alan Archibald. We always struggled to get points on the board early. You need a consistent run to get out of a bad situation and in my first two seasons at Partick we showed that.

“St Mirren are only two points off the top six so there is no need to panic. Hopefully, whoever comes in can help reinvigorate us.”

