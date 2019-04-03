Ryan Kent to face Hearts as Rangers set to appeal red card

Ryan Kent is going to be available for tonight’s match against Hearts as Rangers are set to decide to appeal his suspension, according to the Scottish Sun

Ryan Kent, left, strikes out at Celtic captain Scott Brown. Picture: SNS

Kent was handed a two-game ban on Monday over an incident with Scott Brown during Sunday’s Old Firm game.

The two clashed at the halfway line shortly after James Forrest had netted the winning goal for Celtic.

Brown hit the deck after Kent struck him in the face, though the incident was missed by the match officials.

The compliance officer stepped in and recommended a suspension for the winger. Rangers’ appeal will be heard on Thursday.

