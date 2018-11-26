Ryan McGowan: I stole a goal and should have been sent off against Hibs

Ryan McGowan admitted that he not only stole his first ever goal for Hearts in a derby win over Hibs but that he should have also been sent off.

The 2012 Scottish Cup winning hero opened the scoring at Easter Road on 2 January 2012 as Hearts ran out 3-1 winners.

He was later involved in an altercation with Hibs winger Ivan Sproule which saw the players come together.

In the aftermath of the game McGowan said: “He’s just made a meal of it. He [Sproule] just fouled me and you can’t just stand straight up when you get up from the ground.

“I’ve come up and I was going to go towards him, but he’s gone towards me. It’s more just him walking towards me and me trying to get up.”

The player, however, was offered a two-game ban, which the club accepted, after the Scottish FA’s compliance officer Vincent Lunny reviewed the incident

Speaking to Simon Ferry on Open Goal, the Australian revealed that he "should have been sent off".

He said: "I headbutted Sproule... I just got caught up in it. As soon as you do it you just go 'I didn't do anything', just praying the ref doesn't do anything."

It was McGowan's long throw which led to the second goal, scored by Andy Webster who had nearly opened the scoring only for McGowan to nod the ball across the line from a matter of centimetres.

He said: "It was a screamer. I stole Webby's goal. I just steal goals for Hearts.

"My role was to block and just get to the back post and feed off scraps. Webster headers it, keeper spills it and I quickly tap it in.

"I had been in (the way end at) Easter Road plenty of times as a fan and loved those atmospheres.

"A lot of my mates had me first goalscorer because I was 50/60-1."