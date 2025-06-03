Scotland star addresses his transfer future - and aims to seize Hearts man's place

Angus Gunn needs a new club after leaving EFL side Norwich City

Searching for new employers after leaving Norwich City, Angus Gunn is focused on his immediate future. He strolls into the Hampden Park media centre confidently ahead of Scotland’s friendly games against Iceland and Liechtenstein. Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon has been national team No.1 since last October but is now injured. This is Gunn’s chance to secure the position for World Cup qualifiers later this year.

Club future is on the backburner for now, but Gunn is open to offers. He admitted he would consider a move to the Scottish Premiership as well as staying in England or moving abroad. The success of Scotland colleagues Scott McTominay, Billy Gilmour and Lewis Ferguson in Italy has caught his attention. “I'm open to anything. I'm open to going anywhere that I think is a good fit for me,” said Gunn, released by Norwich at the end of the season. “Even before they won trophies and had success over there, I would have said that and nothing's changed in my mind. It's definitely something that I've got in my head.”

Gordon took over as Scotland goalkeeper last autumn when Gunn suffered an injury. Now the roles have reversed as the Hearts No.1 nurses a shoulder problem. Iceland visit Hampden on Friday before Scotland travel to Vaduz to face Liechtenstein on Monday. Coach Steve Clarke intends to assess a number of players ahead of the World Cup campaign.

Gunn needs to prove himself again but is the only capped goalkeeper called up on this occasion. Kilmarnock’s Robby McCrorie and Ipswich Town’s Cieran Slicker are the other keepers in the squad. For Gunn, aged 29, this is a chance he must seize after a frustrating campaign with injury.

“Obviously, the injuries have probably been the most challenging thing to me, because I've not been injured too much in my career,” he said. “Sometimes that's hard to deal with if you're not used to it. I thought I dealt with it quite well and came back, tried to come back stronger. Obviously, it's a different stage of my career now. I'm getting a little bit older and every year is different. From my point of view, I don't really look too much into the past. I'm more excited for the future.

“There are many different things going through my head, why it's such an important decision. That's definitely one of them. Obviously, as a player, I've played in the European Championships now but I've never played in a World Cup. So, yes, that would be pretty special.

World Cup the Scotland pinnacle after Euro 2004 as EFL man recalls Germany

“I think it's definitely the pinnacle, playing at a World Cup. Obviously, I had that taste of getting to the Euros, that sort of feeling when we qualified and then actually getting there. It went quite quick and it's definitely something that I want to experience again and hopefully savour a bit more. But, yes, definitely, I think the World Cup is the pinnacle of any player's career.”

Lingering disappointment from last summer’s European Championship campaign is a motivating factor for many Scotland players who were involved in Germany. Gunn is one of them. “Yes, potentially,” he acknowledged. “Obviously, it was disappointing the way it ended but, certainly, I was proud of how we performed in at least two of the games.

“I thought we dominated the teams, but we just didn't manage to win the games. Like you say, you're obviously going to be judged on results at the end of the day and hopefully, first and foremost, we can qualify for the tournament and then we'll take it from there.”

Another source of inspiration is Gordon himself. The Hearts goalkeeper will be 43 by the time next summer’s World Cup finals in USA, Canada and Mexico begin. He recently signed a one-year contract extension to continue playing. “It's unbelievable really,” smiled Gunn.

“Even nowadays, you don't see many players going that long and I think it's testament to him and how he's looked after himself and how much hunger he's got to carry on. Obviously, as you're getting older, the body is going to feel it and for him to still have that hunger and keep going, hopefully I've got that in my head going into the later part of my career.”

