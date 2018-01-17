Scotland striker Steven Naismith agrees to join Hearts

Scotland striker Steven Naismith has agreed to join Hearts on loan until the end of the season.



The Edinburgh club plan to have the 31-year-old signed in time to make his debut in Sunday's Scottish Cup tie against Hibs. They are currently finalising details with his club Norwich City, but all parties are willing for the deal to happen.

Naismith has agreed to the move after falling out of favour at Norwich and, barring any unexpected hitches, he should put pen to paper by the weekend.

He has not played competitively since August but is now preparing to be pitched into an Edinburgh derby. Rangers and Kilmarnock were linked with the forward, however his next destination looks be Tynecastle.

With 45 Scotland caps, he is keen to continue his international career and will hope that joining Hearts can keep him in the national squad.