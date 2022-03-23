Scotland v Poland: Steve Clarke provides update on Aaron Hickey and Andy Robertson
Steve Clarke has provided updates on the availability of Lyndon Dykes, Andy Robertson and Aaron Hickey ahead of Thursday's international friendly against Poland.
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 2:26 pm
The Scotland manager has confirmed that both Dykes and Robertson will miss the Hampden match through injury and Covid respectively, but former Hearts full-back Hickey is unlikely to make his debut.
The Bologna teenager is unwell and unlikely to be deemed fit enough start the game.
Clarke declined to say who will captain the team in the absence of Robertson.
"I haven't decided yet," he said. "I've got so many candidates."