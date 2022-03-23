Scotland v Poland: Steve Clarke provides update on Aaron Hickey and Andy Robertson

Steve Clarke has provided updates on the availability of Lyndon Dykes, Andy Robertson and Aaron Hickey ahead of Thursday's international friendly against Poland.

By Phil Johnson
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 2:26 pm
Aaron Hickey trains with Scotland on Tuesday but he is a doubt for the Poland fixture due to feeling unwell.

The Scotland manager has confirmed that both Dykes and Robertson will miss the Hampden match through injury and Covid respectively, but former Hearts full-back Hickey is unlikely to make his debut.

The Bologna teenager is unwell and unlikely to be deemed fit enough start the game.

Clarke declined to say who will captain the team in the absence of Robertson.

"I haven't decided yet," he said. "I've got so many candidates."

