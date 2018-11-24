Scottish Cup draw: Hearts, Hibs and Edinburgh City all drawn at home

Have your say

Hearts and Hibs have both received home ties following the draw for the fourth round of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

The Jam Tarts will welcome Ladbrokes Premiership rivals Livingston to Tynecastle Park while city rivals Hibs host League Two outfit Elgin City at Easter Road.

Should Edinburgh City spring a shock against Inverness of the Championship at Ainslie Park tomorrow, James McDonaugh's men will face a home tie against Lowland League club East Kilbride.

Matches are scheduled to be played weekend of Saturday, January 19 2019.

Full draw:

Cowdenbeath v Rangers

East Fife v Greenock Morton

Auchinleck Talbot v Ayr United

St Mirren v Alloa Athletic

Edinburgh City or Inverness CT v East Kilbride

Hibs v Elgin City

Celtic v Airdrieonians

Hearts v Livingston

Aberdeen v Stenhousemuir

St Johnstone v Hamilton Academical

Dundee v Queen of the South

Motherwell v Ross County

Raith Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic

Montrose or Annan Athletic v Dundee United

Kilmarnock v Forfar Athletic

Partick Thistle v Stranraer