Scottish Cup draw: Hearts, Hibs and Edinburgh City all drawn at home

Hearts and Hibs have both received home ties following the draw for the fourth round of the William Hill Scottish Cup.
The Jam Tarts will welcome Ladbrokes Premiership rivals Livingston to Tynecastle Park while city rivals Hibs host League Two outfit Elgin City at Easter Road.
Should Edinburgh City spring a shock against Inverness of the Championship at Ainslie Park tomorrow, James McDonaugh's men will face a home tie against Lowland League club East Kilbride.
Matches are scheduled to be played weekend of Saturday, January 19 2019.
Full draw:
Cowdenbeath v Rangers
East Fife v Greenock Morton
Auchinleck Talbot v Ayr United
St Mirren v Alloa Athletic
Edinburgh City or Inverness CT v East Kilbride
Hibs v Elgin City
Celtic v Airdrieonians
Hearts v Livingston
Aberdeen v Stenhousemuir
St Johnstone v Hamilton Academical
Dundee v Queen of the South
Motherwell v Ross County
Raith Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic
Montrose or Annan Athletic v Dundee United
Kilmarnock v Forfar Athletic
Partick Thistle v Stranraer