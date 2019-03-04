Scottish Cup draw: Hearts or Partick face Inverness

Have your say

Hearts will face Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the semi-finals of the William Hill Scottish Cup should they overcome Partick Thistle in their quarter-final replay.

The Jambos were held by the Jags in Monday’s clash at Firhill after Christophe Berra’s opener was cancelled out by Christie Elliott.

Should Craig Levein’s men win the replay on Tuesday, March 12, they will play Inverness at Hampden Park on the weekend of April 13.

In the other semi-final, Aberdeen or Rangers will take on Celtic.