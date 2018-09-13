Scottish Cup heroes of 1998 to be inducted to Hearts hall of fame

Hearts have announced that their 1998 Scottish Cup-winning heroes will be inducted to the club’s Hall of Fame.

Every member of the squad who won the trophy 20 years ago – ending a 42-year drought in the competition – will be honoured at a special dinner staged at Tynecastle’s Gorgie Suite on the evening of Saturday, November 24.

Other club icons – yet to be named – will be inducted at the event, which will be the first held by the club since Tom Purdie, Barney Battles Jr, Jim Cruickshank, Alex MacDonald, Sandy Jardine, Gordon Marshall, Ian Crawford and John Colquhoun were added two years ago.

Tickets for the Hall of Fame event are currently on sale, priced at £100 plus VAT.