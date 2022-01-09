Scottish Women's Cup: Hearts, Spartans and Boroughmuir Thistle share 30 goals between them

Spartans’ Louise Mason scores one of her two goals on her 200th appearance. Picture: Mark Brown

The top-flight Jambos ran riot against lower league opponents Gleniffer Thistle, netting 13 without reply as they eased through with minimum fuss.

Scotland Under-19 international Amelie Birse hit an impressive five with Georgia Hunter, Holly Aitchison and Eilidh Begg all grabbing a brace. Solitary efforts from Shona Cowan and Jenny Smith made sure of an impressive victory for Eva Olid’s side in Renfrewshire.

Elsewhere, Spartans notched an impressive 11 against Morton at Ainslie Park. Louise Mason, who was making her 200th appearance for the club and skippered the side, scored a first-half double.

Debbi McCulloch’s players found themselves ahead inside 60 seconds, Alana Marshall firing into the top corner from distance. Ronaigh Douglas, Caley Gibb, Tegan Reynolds and Mason’s brace had the hosts six in front at the break. Second-half efforts from Dion McMahon, Rosie McQuillan, Sarah Clelland and two from Becky Galbraith rounded off a fine afternoon.