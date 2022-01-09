Scottish Women's Cup: Hearts, Spartans and Boroughmuir Thistle share 30 goals between them
Hearts, Spartans and Boroughmuir Thistle shared 30 goals between them as all three Capital clubs progressed to the fourth round of the Scottish Women’s Cup, writes Neil McGlade.
The top-flight Jambos ran riot against lower league opponents Gleniffer Thistle, netting 13 without reply as they eased through with minimum fuss.
Scotland Under-19 international Amelie Birse hit an impressive five with Georgia Hunter, Holly Aitchison and Eilidh Begg all grabbing a brace. Solitary efforts from Shona Cowan and Jenny Smith made sure of an impressive victory for Eva Olid’s side in Renfrewshire.
Elsewhere, Spartans notched an impressive 11 against Morton at Ainslie Park. Louise Mason, who was making her 200th appearance for the club and skippered the side, scored a first-half double.
Debbi McCulloch’s players found themselves ahead inside 60 seconds, Alana Marshall firing into the top corner from distance. Ronaigh Douglas, Caley Gibb, Tegan Reynolds and Mason’s brace had the hosts six in front at the break. Second-half efforts from Dion McMahon, Rosie McQuillan, Sarah Clelland and two from Becky Galbraith rounded off a fine afternoon.
SWPL 2 outfit Boroughmuir Thistle ran out 6-2 winners against Renfrew Ladies at Meggetland. Goals from Shannon Todd, Sammy Duncan and Beth Macleod had Suzy Shepherd’s side in control at the interval. Two goals inside four minutes from the visitors reduced the arrears, but Thistle responded with a second from Duncan and further strikes from Courtney McAvoy and Ria McCafferty.