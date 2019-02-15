‘Should arrive for second half’: Hearts fans react to Scottish Cup kick-off time

Hearts will play Partick Thistle in the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup on Monday, March 4 at 7.05 in the evening.

Hearts fans in the away stand at Partick Thistle. Picture: SNS

With this far from convenient for a number of Jambos travelling from Edinburgh, it wasn’t a surprise to see supporters reacting with outrage at the news on social media.

@Crawf1980: “This is b*******. My young son attended his first 2 games for Hearts in the last 2 rounds and was promised to go to every round. Will be heart broken at 8 not to be able to go to this.”

@adairfraser_: “Was looking forward to planning on going but thanks @BBCSportScot, way to go guys, we know where your priorities lie.”

@TStanders: “Fans number 1 priority as always.”

@siggymiller: “Disgrace. A quarter final on Monday night in Glasgow?! Are you not wanting any fans from Edinburgh to travel through?”

BigGWBK: “No thought for working fans who will struggle to get to the game for 19:05 from Edinburgh.”

@scottishchicp: “Absolutely agree. I work in Edinburgh so making it to Maryhill for 7.05 is a fair challenge!”

@Soprano_Lou: “Finish work in city centre at 5.30pm. Tram home and get in car at 6.10pm. Drive to Glasgow, find parking space, arrive at Firrhill just in time for KO... of the second half!”

@Purvis1J: “There not even a game on at the Saturday lunch why not just put it then instead of a Monday at 7.05?”

@smclean1986: “Week days are for cup REPLAYS. All ties should take part at the weekend.”

@GrahamPow: “Surely the club should be protesting about this - Anne talks about how great the fans are etc.”

@TolboothCobbles: “Is the TV deal really worth that much? Dreadful scheduling by @BBCSportScot especially when the whole of Saturday until 5.15 is available to play this game. The @ScottishCup really don’t care about the fans eh?”

@Turbo101976: “Quite looking forward to it as I’ve never been to Firhill. Finish work at 4pm, should get through for 5pm for a bite to eat and a pint.”