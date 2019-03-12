'Sir Levein to lift the Scottish': Hearts fans react to Partick Thistle win

The Hearts support react on social media to a nervy, though ultimately successful, night as the Tynecastle side made it to the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup.

@LewMcc1874: We never do it the easy way.

@docrobperry: Doesn’t matter how. Only that it happened.

@RFBorthwick: Clare and Djoum were decent. Wighton had a fine second half, unlucky not to score after his mazy. Stumbling to Hampden the Hearts way.

@iross1990: Great win for hearts tonight. Well deserved in the end. Big Uche unplayable at times but also horrendous. That pen...

@danny3watson: If Gary Caldwell genuinely thinks his centre halves marked Uche well in both games and dealt with him he needs sectioned. Both thrown about like empty tracksuits in both ties.

@simmy1874: We need to start taking our chances. Clare should score and Uche needs to bury the pen. We got there though... the Hearts way.

@mattydrummond98: Can’t wait for Sir Levein to lift the Scottish.

@ToxicDeath: Back to the Elvis days get Berra on the pens, I like it when we have a designated order, none of this changing p***.

@john_menzies5: We’ve desperately got to try to hold on to Arnaud Djoum. Another superb performance from him again tonight. Also thought Sean Clare was very good, it was nice to see him finally played in the middle of the park!

@dgibson90: Seeing Hearts fans comments here it almost seems like they're raging we got through to our second semi final of the season. P*** off. Really good chance of getting to the final now!!! Come on the Hearts!!!