Snooker legend Stephen Hendry reveals favourite Hearts player

Scottish snooker legend Stephen Hendry has revealed his favourite ever Hearts player and it is a fan favourite from the 1970s.

The seven-time World Championship winner was answering questions on Twitter and one Hearts fans asked him if it was true he supported the Gorgie side.

Hendry confirmed his allegiances to Hearts and said that he was born in Gorgie.

He also added that his favourite player was Bobby Prentice.

The left winger played more than 200 times scoring 20 competitive goals between 1973 and 1979.

Bobby Prentice battles with 'Hibernian's John Brownlie. Picture: 'Gareth Reid

One of his most memorable moments arrived in Europe has Hearts famously overcame a 2-0 first-leg defeat to win 5-1 at Tynecastle in 1976.

Prentice became a favourite of the Tynecastle terraces for his dribbling and ability to take on players and even had his own song: “Bobby, oh Bobby Prentice, oh Bobby Prentice on the wi-hing”.

Speaking to The Scotsman last year Prentice said: “I just loved beating folk. I could run and I had a wee bit of skill. There were times when I held onto the ball too long. There were times when I beat myself. I’d get a chance myself and balloon it over the bar. But I was young and didn’t care. I thought I could take on the world and nothing scared me. Now everything scares me!”

