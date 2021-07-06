SPFL Trust Trophy draw throws up Capital derby as Hearts, Hibs and Edinburgh City learn fate
Hearts have been handed a Capital derby in the first round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.
The Jambos’ B team were drawn away to local rivals Edinburgh City in the rebranded Challenge Cup competition, which returns for season 2021-22 after being scrapped last term due to coronavirus, with the winners due to meet Hamilton Accies, also away, in round two.
Hibs second string will host League Two Elgin City with a home tie against Dunfermline awaiting the victors in the next round.
Hearts and City were included in the South section of the draw, with Hibs entering in the North section.
The first round ties are due to take place in the midweek of August 10 and 11 with the second round scheduled for the weekend of September 4 and 5.
This season’s competition involves four clubs from each of the Scottish Highland and Scottish Lowland Leagues, as well as 12 Premiership B teams and each of the Championship, League 1 and League 2 clubs.