St Johnstone v Hearts: Kick-off time; team news; form guide; odds; TV channel

Match details

Who: St Johnstone v Hearts. What: cinch Scottish Premiership. Where: McDiarmid Park, Perth. When: Wednesday, December 28. Kick-off 7.45pm. Referee: Willie Collum. VAR official is Grant Irvine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

TV and ticket info

The SPFL no longer permits live streaming inside the UK & Ireland. But international subscribers can watch live on Hearts TV or Saints TV. Audio commentary is available for UK-based users on both sites.

Team news

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Johnstone are still without striker Chris Kane and left-back Callum Booth. Kane has long-term cartilage damage, while Booth is recovering after Achilles tendon surgery. Heats’ injuries are mounting again after the weekend, with captain Craig Gordon out for the rest of the season with a double leg break. Craig Halkett has a knee problem and Stephen Kingsley a head knock. Those are added to longer-term absentees including Liam Boyce, Beni Baningime and Gary Mackay-Steven. Stephen Humphrys has an outside chance of being fit for Monday’s Edinburgh derby against Hibs.

Form guide

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Johnstone's Liam Gordon tripped Hearts winger Barrie McKay to concede a penalty during the hosts' 3-2 win at Tynecastle in August.

Saturday’s 4-1 loss at Celtic Park was St Johnstone’s first defeat in seven matches so they are on an encouraging run. They beat Rangers at McDiarmid Park in November and sit fifth in the Premiership table, just a point behind Aberdeen and Hearts in joint-third place. Their visitors are also in reasonable form with four wins, two draws and two defeats from their last eight games in all competitions. Two of those were Europa Conference League ties. With that tournament now over for Robbie Neilson’s players, they are looking to focus on domestic business and achieve a good result before travelling to Easter Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head-to-head

The above is easier said than done when Hearts travel to Perth. Their last league win at McDiarmid Park was way back in November 2010. Sixteen top-flight matches have come and gone with St Johnstone unbeaten at home in this fixture, so they are entitled to feel some sort of psychological advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager thoughts

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson said: “St Johnstone are doing very well at the moment. It will be a tough game, it always is up there. We've not won many games over the years up there but I think if we play football the way we can, if we do that for the majority of the game, then we should have enough – but we have to do that. It would be great to finish in third position at the end of the year and kick on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson said: “Hearts are a very good team. Going on our previous game, they’re possibly the toughest team we have come up against. It’s always a battle and I expect this to be no different. We want to finish the year with a win and send our fans home happy. We haven’t played at home in a while so it will be good to get back to McDiarmid Park in front of our own fans.”

Bookies’ odds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home 21/10, Draw 23/10, Away 13/10, with McBookie.

Another thing

Advertisement Hide Ad